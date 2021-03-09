Denver Zoo’s “Jayloe” the Python dies

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Zoo announced the death of their green anaconda, Jayloe on Monday.

Caretakers discovered the anaconda had a tumor that was affecting her quality of life. After realizing the tumor could not be safely removed, healthcare teams decided to humanely euthanize Jayloe.

Jayloe was a staple at Denver Zoo, living in the Tropical Discovery exhibit on the east side of the zoo. At 18.5 feet long, 130 pounds and almost 20-years-old, the green anaconda was one of the largest reptiles to live at Denver Zoo.

Jayloe was described as being “fierce and feisty,” and a main attraction within the exhibit. Jayloe will be missed by Denver Zoo’s staff, volunteers and visitors.