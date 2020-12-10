Denver Zoo works to recover from COVID-19 shutdown, drought

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo has been hit hard by shutdowns due to COVID-19 and extreme drought during 2020.

The biggest impact for the zoo has been the reduced incoming revenue.

The zoo cares for 3,000 animals, which costs about $100,000 per day.

One thing that is vital to the health and well-being of all the animals is water.

The animals and irrigation are actually the biggest water users at the zoo. Last year, they used almost 110 million gallons of water.

The zoo does not have full usage numbers from this year yet, but usage data is showing to be a little higher this year.

It has been exceptionally dry in 2020 and the drought impacts the zoo through irrigation.

The zoo has a couple programs in place to help mitigate the impacts and it starts with the horticulture team.

“It’s working on irrigation efficiency through different technologies to help with increasing the actual water process. Then they also cultivate their landscapes and gardens with regionally native species. They also incorporate other hearty more responsive species that can better withstand drought, high heat and also extreme lows.” shared Megan Jorgensen, Director of Safety and Sustainability at the zoo.

The zoo also works closely with Denver Water to increase their recycled water.

The zoo also has a strong future conservation plan to ultimately reduce overall water usage by 50 percent by 2025.