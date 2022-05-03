DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo that lies in the heart of the Mile High City has been nominated for “Best Zoo in North America.”

USAToday’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards honors zoos around the country based on fan votes. Denver Zoo is currently ranked ninth in the competition.

According to the zoo’s website, Denver Zoo has been in operation for 125 years and its 84-acre campus is home to more than 3,000 wild animals.

The zoo is most well known for housing some of the Mile High City’s quirkiest residents. Dobby the reticulated giraffe became a quick fan favorite for his love of attention from humans after he was born at the zoo back in 2017. The zoo allows guests to meet creatures not known to the Rocky Mountain region like Winston, a rare Eastern Bongo that was born in March.

According to the zoo, Denver Zoo is a recognized wildlife conservation leader and spends $2 million annually to operate conservation programs.

Denver Zoo encourages all fans to vote for them as the “Best Zoo in North America.” Fans can cast their vote once a day every day up until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23. Winners will be announced on June 4.