Denver Zoo to hold grand opening for state of the art animal hospital on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Where does a flamingo get a CAT scan? At the Denver Zoo’s Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital. The new facility has been treating animals since last fall and it will officially open to the public on Friday when several elected leaders including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Governor Jared Polis attend a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Beginning on Monday, zoo members will be able to watch veterinary care in action before all visitors gain access to the state-of-the-art facility on June 1. Even more opportunities to learn about veterinary efforts will be available at The Schlessman Family Foundation Visitor and Education Center which will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Animal procedures at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital (Credit: Denver Zoo)

The 22,000-square-foot hospital can accommodate animals ranging from the tiniest tree frog to a full-grown grizzly bear. Elephants, giraffes and other large animals will get the medical care they need in their own habitats.

Some of the features include two fully equipped treatment rooms, a high-performance diagnostic laboratory, critical care units, indoor and outdoor animal wards, a cutting-edge surgical suite and one of the only zoo animal hospital CT scanners in the country.



African wild dog exam at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital (Credit: Denver Zoo)