DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo will close Thursday, Dec. 22 due to the extreme cold expected in the city following an arctic cold front. The closure will include daytime admission and Zoo Lights in the evening.

Most of the animals will need to need to stay inside their indoor habitats for safety and comfort, according to the Denver Zoo.

Anyone with Zoo Lights tickets can reschedule on the Denver Zoo website or by emailing guestcare@denverzoo.org.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the extreme cold.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says the high on Thursday will be minus two degrees with wind chills as cold as minus 40 degrees.