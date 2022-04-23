DENVER (KDVR) — If you had plans to enjoy Tuesday’s 70-degree weather with Dobby the giraffe or Eirina the Sumatran orangutan at the Denver Zoo, you might want to plan to visit in the late afternoon.

Denver Zoo announced on their Facebook page that they will be closed to the public on Tuesday, April 26 until noon. The zoo will be practicing emergency preparedness drills.

The zoo warns patrons nearby that they may see multiple emergency response vehicles and notice distressing sights and sounds. However, they ensure it is all part of an exercise situation.

Denver Zoo’s Director of Communications Jake Kubie said the drills are coordinated with local law enforcement to train for a range of hazards such as active shootings and other potential threats.

No need to worry about any of the zoo’s residents, staff members will keep the animals in their indoor habitats during the drill and caretakers will continue to monitor and care for the wildlife during the duration of the exercise.

“Here at Denver Zoo, providing a safe environment for everyone that walks through our gates and our animals is an essential piece of what allows us to be a globally renowned wildlife conservation institution, as well as one of the most visited cultural destinations in Colorado,” said the zoo in a statement on their Facebook.

For hours and admission tickets to the zoo, visit their website.