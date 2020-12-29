Denver Zoo orangutan caretaker reflects on 15 years with her ‘heart animal’

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Zoo is mourning the sudden loss of its longtime resident, Nias.

Nias was the matriarch of the Sumatran orangutan family at the zoo. She was 32 years old and spent the last 15 years of her life in Denver.

“She was just an amazing mom. She was fiercely protective of her family. Extremely intelligent. But when you were one of her people she was just hilarious and funny,” zookeeper Cindy Cossaboon told FOX31.

Cossaboon worked with Nias all 15 years she was at the zoo. She expected to work with her for another 20 years.

“My plan was to retire when Nias passed away,” she said.

It is still unclear what caused Nias’ untimely death. The only thing that is clear is that her loss is having a profound effect on Cossaboon, her coworkers and Nias’ orangutan family.

“Sometimes I feel like they’re handling it better than I am,” Cossaboon said.

She considered Nias her “heart animal.”

“You can’t describe it. It’s more of an intense relationship than you would have with your dog,” she said.

Cossaboon was there with Nias for all the major moments of her life from motherhood and weight-loss to grieving the loss of her first mate.

She recalls one of the most special moments the two shared was after Nias had her first child.

“We’re just hanging out and she looks at me and then she looks at me, looks at the baby, looks at me, grabs the umbilical cord and gives me the umbilical cord. And she was so proud. You could see on her face how proud she was,” she said. “It was really kind of gross but when an orangutan gives you something it’s, it’s a big deal.”

Cossaboon and her coworkers also slept on a cot outside the orangutan enclosure 24 hours a day to help Nias learn to nurse the baby.

“I worked with her for 15 years. That’s a really long time to get to know somebody,” she said.

Now, Cossaboon, the other keepers and Nias’ orangutan family are all trying to adjust to their new normal without her. Cossaboon says it’s the little things that are the hardest, like preparing one less meal during feedings.

“It’s hard when you spend so much time caring and loving and having those relationships with these animals and then to lose them is a really really hard thing,” she said.

Nias leaves behind two daughters, Hesty, 10, and Cerah, 2, as well as her mate Berani.

“Even though it’s so hard and so hurtful, I wouldn’t trade it for a second because I have such wonderful memories and experiences and there’s nothing better than that,” Cossaboon said.