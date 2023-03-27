DENVER (KDVR) – Following last week’s shooting at Denver East High School, the Denver Zoo is offering students, staff and family members free access.

The zoo, which is located just across City Park from East High School, posted on Twitter saying, “As the school’s next-door neighbor, we stand in solidarity with the Angels community and offer our support.

In the announcement, the zoo said those who are part of the school community can present their East High School ID at the main entrance for unlimited free access until May 1.

“It’s our sincerest hope that we serve as a place of comfort, safety, gathering and healing for everyone in our beloved community, and especially those coping with acts of senseless gun violence,” the zoo said on Twitter.