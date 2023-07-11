DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo knows places … where Taylor Swift fans can go if they’re in town for this weekend’s concerts or are even looking for something to do if they weren’t lucky enough to get tickets.

Specifically, the Denver Zoo is hoping that fans will live out their “Wildest Dreams” this weekend over at the zoo.

It’s offering 25% off admission for anyone who shows their ticket or shows up decked out in Swift merchandise. This means that Swift fans will only have to pay $18 for a general admission ticket that typically costs $24.

The discount will run from Thursday, July 13 to Monday, July 17.

The zoo’s post on social media that announced the discount included a “Which era are you?” photo, along with altered album covers with animals on it.

These animals ranged from a lion on the “Fearless” album cover, to a snake on the “Reputation” album cover, to a giraffe on the cover of Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore.”