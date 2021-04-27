Denver Zoo nominated for two national awards

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Zoo is nominated for Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit in USAToday’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Ensuring animal care, welfare and enrichment along with meaningful animal encounters with the public and support for wildlife and wild places around the globe earned the nominations for 2021.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is also nominated.

Best Zoo in North America voting:

Predator Ridge Exhibit at the Denver Zoo (Credit: Denver Zoo)

Zoo supporters can vote once a day, every day until 10 a.m. on May 24.

The 2021 winners will be announced on June 4.