DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo Lights are expected to attract some 300,000 visitors this year, over ten times as many as when the the celebration first began 32 years ago.

It all started in 1991 with a small group of volunteers including Teri Hanzon and Mike Lestition. According to a release from the Denver Zoo, Hanzon and Lestition brought the idea of a holiday light display to the marketing director.

They called it Wild Lights, and once approved they organized and operated the entire event for the first few years.

In the first year, Wild Lights used about 30,000 lights and attracted some 27,000 visitors, according to the release. The zoo knew it would continue to be a success.

Then-zoo director Clayton Freiheit sent a letter to Hanzon on Jan. 15, 1992, thanking her and other volunteers for making Wild Lights possible.

“We are still receiving inquiries about Wild Lights long after it was concluded, something that we feel clearly illustrates the popularity of this new holiday event,” he wrote. “This event has the potential to become a well-known Denver tradition, and you all deserve the recognition for making it happen.”

It did indeed become a well-known Denver tradition. Today, Zoo Lights uses more than 3 million lights, according to the release, and the zoo is expecting 300,000 visitors this year.

“Wild Lights was the first big holiday light event in Denver before things like Blossom of Lights at Denver Botanic Garden and Hudson Gardens,” said Lestition, who has volunteered for Denver Zoo since 1975. “It’s fascinating and exciting to see Zoo Lights grow into what it’s become today.”

A limited number of tickets are still available for the event, which runs through Jan. 7, on the website.