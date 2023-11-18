DENVER (KDVR) — Bundle up and get your tickets: The Denver Zoo is opening its annual Zoo Lights event to the public from Dec. 2 to Jan. 7 this season.

The event offers over 80 acres and more than three million lights, according to a press release, in addition to new animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions and festive, seasonal treats.

Members have early access to the event, although tickets are selling rapidly. The zoo said these tickets sell out annually. Any Denver Zoo member can purchase tickets as early as Nov. 24 for the lights show. Guests can also purchase add-on packages: Zoo it All passes, and Glow packages.

Zoo it All passes allow visitors unlimited rides on the Denver Zoo railroad, conservation carousel and the Polar Express Showing at 4D Experience. Glow packages must be pre-purchased online and give the visitor custom 3D HoloSpex glasses and a souvenir mug filled with your choice of cocoa or cider.

The event has a limited capacity to enhance the visitor experience. Standard price tickets start at $25 for adults and $18 for kids with peak pricing at $28 for adults and $21 for kids.

Guests will be able to explore the zoo grounds with seasonal craft cocktails and holiday treats and warm themselves with cozy fire barrels.

The zoo also has new installations with themes like sunrise, rivers and waterfalls. The zoo said the goal is for guests to be fully immersed in the wash of color and dazzling animal lights displays.

The zoo has also worked to reduce energy consumption for this annual event. In 2005, the Denver Zoo switched to LED lights and saved a cumulative 6.5 million kilowatt hours and $600,000, according to Xcel Energy.

This year, to help make the event more sustainable, the zoo’s Environmental and Campus Services teams will be trialing new waste receptacles and will conduct waste audits to help understand the waste stream and determine areas of improvement.