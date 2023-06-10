DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo is extending its hours for the next two weekends and guests can get in for just $5 after 5 p.m.

The zoo will be open until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and 17, and Sunday, June 11 and 18. Regular general admission for adults is $24 so it’s a good deal.

The zoo has a few other events this summer including BFF days where members can bring a friend for free, wild workouts and adulting with the animals.

Tickets must be purchased for the events ahead of time.

The Denver Zoo is located at 2300 Steele Street and encompasses 84 acres with more than 3,000 animals.