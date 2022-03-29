DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo is adding a new exhibit encompassing species from Australia and New Zealand which is scheduled to open next summer.

The “Down Under” exhibit will feature an interactive walk-through wallaby habitat where visitors will be up close and personal with members of the kangaroo clan.

The new area will have the zoo’s first interactive learning station where visitors can use the knowledge they’ve gained at the zoo.

“The closure of Bird World in 2019 presented us with an incredible opportunity to create better habitats for our animals and experiences for our guests,” Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo said. “’Down Under’ will give us the unique opportunity to tell a story about a region that shares a lot of climatic and environmental similarities with Colorado, and inspire wildlife-friendly behavior changes in our community.”

The new exhibit will be built in the former Bird World site and span about two acres in the park mirroring the ecosystem of Australia, New Zealand and surrounding islands.

The zoo has a history of working with conservation efforts in the region as it has supported the Kea Conservation Trust since 2018, which works to help with an endangered parrot species native to New Zealand. The zoo and its donors also supported wildlife rescue efforts in the eucalyptus forest after wildfires burned an area housing more than 3 billion animals.

The land down under isn’t the only new thing at the zoo next year. The Chilean and American flamingos will have an upgraded habitat as well.