Denver Zoo creates plan to cut water usage by 50% by 2025

DENVER (KDVR) — Conserving water at home and work can help save money and the planet. But what if you used billions of gallons a year?

The Denver Zoo is working to cut its water usage again and for well over 20 years now, the Denver Zoo has been doing operational sustainability work.

Since 1999, they have reduced their annual water use by 70 percent. It has saved a cumulative 3.77 billion gallons of water.

By 2025, the goal is to reduce water use once again by 50 percent.

That means they will have to remove 72 million gallons of water from their operations annually.

In order to reach that goal, there will be a lot of behind-the-scenes water efficiency measures but guests will see some changes.

“We will be moving our African Penguins from their current home right now back near bird world up to the front. So our guests will see some construction from that in the coming months. What’s fun about that exhibit is it will have one of those circulating water systems that I’m talking about with life support technology and we’ve estimated that that could save up to 75% of water from the previous exhibit.” shared Megan Jorgensen, Director of Safety and Sustainability for Denver Zoo.

Other strategies include:

Installing more sub-meters to better understand the water use and identify leaks in their infrastructure

Improving the irrigation system

working with Denver Water to increase the use of recycled water

Improving the use of water sense fixtures to help with human or guest impact