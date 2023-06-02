DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado is home to not one, but two of the country’s best zoos according to U.S. News and World Report.

A list of the 26 best zoos released in late May includes Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

According to Denver Zoo’s website, there are more than 3,000 animals spread across 84 acres of land.

The zoo is located just a few miles from downtown and sits on the same parcel of land that is home to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science as well as City Park.

“Conservation is all of us working together to make small changes that turn into large impacts, and that can start with a visit to Denver Zoo,” Erica Elvove, senior vice president for conservation engagement and impact at the Denver Zoo, told U.S. News and World Report.

The publication highlighted the Denver Zoo’s efforts in conservation and large number of animals.

In Colorado Springs, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo may be a little less accessible, but it more than makes up for that in beauty. The zoo is built on the side of Cheyenne Mountain and overlooks the city. It is home to more than 30 species of endangered animals according to its website.

Editors for U.S. News and World Report loved Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s unique features such as a large giraffe herd and gondola.