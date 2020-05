DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo announced on Sunday the genders of the two newborn African lion cubs that were born on April 23.

The zoo says Kamara, the mother, had a male and a female!

Names have not been chosen for the cubs as of yet.

Enjoy this following tweet and video from the Denver Zoo! How adorable!

We're wishing a happy #MothersDay to all the moms out there! Kamara is celebrating today with her two newborn cubs, and we're so excited to share that her cubs are male and female. We haven’t named them just yet, so stay tuned for our next #cubdate! pic.twitter.com/yj2CfhOF2U — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) May 10, 2020