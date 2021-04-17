Denver Zoo alters mask policy, some outdoor exhibits still require face covering

DENVER (KDVR) — While the city and county moved to Level Blue guidelines and the outdoor mask mandate has been lifted, the Denver Zoo amended its own restrictions for visitors.
Although masks are no longer required in most areas outdoors at the zoo, wearing one is recommended. Face coverings are still required indoors and social distancing remains in place.
The zoo will continue to sell timed interval tickets online to control the number of guests in the park at one time. Tickets are not available at the zoo and cash is not accepted at the concessions.
Visitors attending Up-Close Looks and animal demonstrations will need to have a mask on, according to the updated COVID rules at the zoo.