Denver Zoo alters mask policy, some outdoor exhibits still require face covering

A bactrian camel named Hagrid, right, greets keeper Amanda Faliano as she tends to the camel at the Denver Zoo on Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The zoo was closed nearly three months early in the pandemic, then imposed restrictions on crowd sizes since reopening to the public June 12. That has cut into profits and led the zoo to join other zoos around the country in turning to supporters asking for donations to cover the nearly $1 million annual food budget for the facility’s denizens. . (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — While the city and county moved to Level Blue guidelines and the outdoor mask mandate has been lifted, the Denver Zoo amended its own restrictions for visitors.

Although masks are no longer required in most areas outdoors at the zoo, wearing one is recommended. Face coverings are still required indoors and social distancing remains in place.

Updates to Denver Zoo mask policy starting 4/17/2021: In most outdoor areas of our campus, masks will be recommended but not required. Masks WILL be required indoors, and for some outdoor exhibits, experiences and attractions. More info here: https://t.co/SJF7abxpky — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) April 16, 2021

The zoo will continue to sell timed interval tickets online to control the number of guests in the park at one time. Tickets are not available at the zoo and cash is not accepted at the concessions.

Visitors attending Up-Close Looks and animal demonstrations will need to have a mask on, according to the updated COVID rules at the zoo.