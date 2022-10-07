DENVER (KDVR) — DoorDash is working to help food insecurity in local communities by planning to deliver food to those in need.

Denver was chosen as one of the 18 cities that DoorDash will be working with, and that includes working with Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock.

DoorDash said they will support these cities in their efforts to broaden food access. The company will provide $1 million in community credits, gift cards, proprietary data on local food access needs, direct funding for the delivery of charitable food, and logistics via Project Dash to meet the unique needs of each community.

One reason there are barriers to food access can be transit, disability and childcare. Delivery can help make sure the food travels to those who need it, not the other way around.

“Improving access and reducing food insecurity is key to supporting health, well-being and equity for all our residents. Through this partnership with DoorDash, we can reduce hunger, address that insecurity for our most vulnerable residents and help ensure they and their families are able to access the resources they need to thrive,” said Hancock.

This proposal comes from the White House Conference On Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. This is only the second time in history the conference has been held, setting a large goal to solve hunger by 2030.

As of September 2022, Project DASH had powered more than 2.5 million deliveries of more than 50 million meals across the U.S. and Canada, and actively partners with more than 50 food banks in the Feeding America network.