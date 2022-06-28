DENVER (KDVR) — With the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup and the University of Denver Pioneers winning the National Championship in April, Denver becomes the second city ever, and the first in 50 years, to be home to both the NCAA and NHL champs.

“It’s pretty special that both teams have been able to find success, and that doesn’t happen very often, so it’s pretty special for this city,” DU player Carter King said.

Another point of pride is Avs center Logan O’Connor who was on the championship team at DU in 2017 and now the Stanley Cup winning Avalanche.

“It’s so awesome to see someone from our program go and win the Stanley Cup. It’s really exciting and a lot of players on our team want to do the same thing one day. So, it’s really exciting to see,” DU player Connor Caponi said.

The exclusive group of Denver hockey champions also includes East High School. The team won their state and national championships this year as well.

“Just happy for our community and the city that they get the opportunity to see great hockey at all levels here in this town,” DU hockey coach David Carle said.

He believes it’s an exciting time in Denver, and it’s hard to argue with the Hockeytown USA title.

“To be the capital of hockey right now is truly remarkable and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” he said.

The coach believes these wins will benefit all levels of hockey in Colorado.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be an increase in numbers, and our talent pool is only going to continue to go up,” he said.

