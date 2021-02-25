Denver woman shot and killed in her car on her way home from dinner

DENVER (KDVR) — Friends and family of 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales confirm to FOX31 News that she was the victim of the shooting on West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 late Saturday night.

According to initial reports, Cabriales was shot multiple times in her car and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to her GoFundMe page, Cabriales died later in the hospital. The page for Cabriales says in part:

“This weekend (2/20/21) a beautiful soul was the victim of a heinous crime. She is not doing well and is not expected to recover. The funds collected will be for her 6-year-old son Leo as an investment for college. Pamela Cabriales is an amazing human being and will always go out of her way to help those in need. Leo lights up the room with his love, smile, and heart. Leo is Pamela’s eyes and world. She will do anything to make sure her son is taken care of. She is an amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend.”

A close friend and co-worker tells FOX31, she and Cabriales were out to dinner that night at Ocean Prime in Denver for a girls night out. Cabriales was shot driving home.