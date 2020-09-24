Denver woman says man tried to steal her Black Lives Matter sign twice

DENVER (KDVR) — Danielle Swain and her family have lived in east Denver’s Windsor neighborhood for four years, but the actions of one man this week have made her feel uncomfortable in her own home.

A month ago, she and her family put up a Black Lives Matter lawn sign, along with a “Get your knee off our necks #BlackLivesMatter” flag outside their home in response to the social justice movement across the country to protest police brutality against people of color.

“It’s just how we protest peacefully,” Swain said. “I have an African-American son, so I’m going to have to explain to him and teach him so he’s not a victim.”

But not everybody is accepting the message.

“My 11-year-old and my 13-year-old came running down the stairs saying there was a man outside trying to take our sign,” Swain said. She went outside to confront the stranger late Sunday night.

“And he began to say we have no right having this sign in our yard, we’re not supposed to have it,” Swain said. ‘”White lives matter, red lives matter.'”

After taking off, the man showed up the next morning, and again Swain felt she had to confront him to take a stand for what she believed in.

“My personal opinion or what I stand for may not be the next person’s but respect it,” Swain said. “Just respect it.”