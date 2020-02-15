Denver woman found dead at Snow Mountain Ranch

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 78-year-old Denver woman was found dead near the Nordic Center at Snow Mountain Ranch Friday night.

On Friday evening, the woman’s family became concerned as the woman was last seen on Thursday around 3 p.m., and had not made contact with her during the day Friday.

After the family contacted the YMCA, the woman’s vehicle was located in the Nordic Center parking lot. A search mission was then initiated by the Grand County Search and Rescue.

Fourteen GCSAR members and several YMCA employees searched the area for any tracks leaving the groomed trails.

After several hours of searching, a set of windblown ski tracks leaving a hard packed area near the YMCA stable was located. The tracks were heading downhill towards the Nordic Center.

At 9:30 p.m., the woman was found dead in the snow near some small trees.