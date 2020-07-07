Denver woman defends her actions in viral video

DENVER (KDVR) — Overnight, a video of a Denver woman yelling at a black man to leave her neighborhood, has gone viral.

The video shows the woman cursing at the man, asking him what his name is, as she follows him down Clermont Street, in Denver.

But the woman—Margie, who didn’t want to give us her last name, says the video doesn’t capture what led up to that confrontation, telling FOX31 it happened while she was on her way home from a walk with her dog.

“I saw this guy taking pictures of our house. He was down kind of into the bushes, looking up at our house,” she told Fox31.

“I didn’t say I lived here, because I didn’t want him to know that. I said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you taking pictures of that house?’ All he had to do is saying something like, ‘Oh I think it’s really pretty,’ or something.”

Margie says she wasn’t comfortable going home, so she followed the man instead—which is when another woman started filming.

“The people behind thought that I was doing it because he was black. It wasn’t because he was black, it was because he was taking pictures of our house,” said Margie.

The video prompted outrage on Twitter and Reddit on Monday, with people labeling the Denver woman a racist.

“Those people—everybody is a racist, no matter what you do. That’s about the only thing they know how to say. I have black friends, I have all kinds of friends—hispanic friends. That is the most ridiculous thing,” Margie told Fox31.

But the woman who took the video, and posted it to reddit, says it was racial profiling. She released this statement to Fox31 on Monday night:

“I see dozens of white teenagers taking pictures or snapchats in that area all the time and it’s never been a problem until it’s a black man. It’s never a problem when bloggers take photos of lovely yard decorations or any other nonsense along that line. He wasn’t doing anything suspicious at all, just walking around. He didn’t owe her or anyone else an explanation for walking in a public space, much less one that sees heavy foot traffic all day. This was racial profiling, simple and plain. Even in big liberal cities, racism is alive and active.”

Margie says, after watching the viral video for the first time, she stands by her actions.

“I think with our situation with the police now—we have to back up each other in this neighborhood and we have to watch out what’s going on. And I would do it again.”