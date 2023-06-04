DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday, June 4, marks Cancer Survivors Day, a special opportunity to honor the over 18 million cancer survivors in the United States.

FOX31 shined a spotlight on a local survivor who’s sharing her battle with breast cancer in a unique way to help others.

At 39 years old, Keri Cotterman felt a significant lump in her right breast.

She went for a mammogram and, within 25 days of meeting with doctors at HealthONE’s Rose Medical Center, she learned she had stage two breast cancer.

“When I was diagnosed, I had very tactical, tangible questions,” Cotterman said. “I am the CEO of a tech company. We were going after investment, we were seeking strategic partnerships and I all of a sudden was going to be bald.”

She had questions she struggled to find the answers to back during the pandemic as she navigated through her diagnosis, a double mastectomy and chemotherapy journey.

“During this time, I was watching my hair and I said, if I’m going to lose my hair, I’m going to do it in a grand fashion,” Cotterman said. “From the very beginning of diagnosis, I was determined to do it my way.

“The next conversation that I had with myself was setting the tone about setting a very particular attitude: Have faith in your doctors, have faith in the process, advocate for yourself, set your attitude and unapologetically own it.”

It is a conversation and mindset she’s now sharing with people across the globe with a nonprofit she created. There’s a website and Instagram page to connect cancer warriors and help answer those tangible questions Cotterman confronted head-on.

“There’s a woman actually in Britain that I met on Instagram, and she was going through chemo. She lost her job and she was like … ‘How do I go through a job interview with this?’” Cotterman said. “And just those tactical tips that she needed to prepare for her job interview.”