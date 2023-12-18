DENVER (KDVR) —The darkest day of the year is fast approaching, and Denver is one of the cities in the United States that will get the least amount of daylight.

The darkest day of the year lands on Dec. 21, 2023. Across America, cities will get as little as six hours of sunlight.

This year, Denver will get eight hours and 38 minutes of sunlight, which is over five hours less than Denver’s longest day in June.

Compared to other city capitals around the U.S., Denver is getting the short end of the stick when it comes to shortest daylight hours on Dec. 21.

US city capitals’ shortest day of the year

This chart is ordered from least amount to most amount of daylight.

It makes sense that Alaska has the shortest day and Hawaii has the longest day, but Denver places fifth.

Buckle in Denver, you will be getting ready for work in the dark and you will probably be done with work after dark on Thursday.

Luckily, the shortest day of the year means days will eventually start to get longer. The Mile High City just has to get past this week.