Denver welcomes 36 new officers at Police Academy graduation

DENVER (KDVR)— The Denver Police Department swore in 36 new police officers at the Police Academy on Friday at 10 a.m.

The new officers successfully completed 26-weeks of Police Academy training.

Field training is the next step for the new graduates.

Mayor Michael Hancock, Chief of Denver Police Paul Pazen and Executive Director of the Department of Public Safety Murphy Robinson attended the ceremony.

Right now, #DPD is welcoming 36 officers to its ranks. These officers successfully completed the 26-week academy & will hit the streets for field training. Join us in congratulating them and wishing them luck on the next phase of this journey! #Denver pic.twitter.com/1v4eV3CFmg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 10, 2021

DPD has about 150 officer positions it would like to fill.

The department is recruiting for an Academy class that begins in April 2022. Anyone interested in learning more about a law enforcement career in Denver can check online.