DENVER (KDVR) — The summer solstice is starting with a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as storms will begin to fire up Wednesday afternoon east of the metro and move across the plains overnight.

After a long stretch of wet weather, the workweek started off with two dry and warm days, with Denver almost hitting 90 degrees. However, the storms have returned.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been warning about the return of heavy rain and hail.

What does a slight risk for severe storms mean?

On Wednesday, parts of the metro and the Eastern Plains are under a slight risk of a severe storm. But what does that mean exactly?

According to the National Weather Service, a storm under the slight risk category means that there is increased confidence that some areas will see storms that produce damaging winds, severe hail and a potential tornado.

NWS said storms with this risk can happen a few times a year.

Location

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the focus of this storm will be to the east of the Denver metro.

Those living in Fort Collins and down Interstate 25 to the east of the city will be impacted.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm risk on June 21.

The entire Eastern Plains, including cities like Limon, Akron and Burlington are also under a slight risk for severe weather.

Impact

For those living in the path of the severe storm, it would be a good night to keep your car in the garage or keep it covered.

The Pinpoint Weather team said heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds will be the biggest impacts to come out of the first storm of summer.

Pinpoint Weather Metrologist Travis Michels said the tornado threat is low on Wednesday, but there is a chance for an isolated one in the area from Fort Morgan up through Cheyenne, Wyoming. However, that area does not include Fort Collins.

Timing

So, when can you expect the storm to move in?

According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the early part of Wednesday will be beautiful and sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s.

However, the storms will move in around the evening. The radar is very quiet up until 4-5 p.m. when the storms really get started.

The severe weather could last through the overnight hours and will ease up by Thursday morning.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.