DENVER (KDVR) — For homeowners, a fresh dusting of snow on the ground means another chore to add to your growing list: Shoveling your sidewalk.

While you may be able to rely on the sun to melt the snow, if your sidewalk falls on the wrong side of the road or it stays cloudy for an extended time, you’re going to have to break out that shovel or snow blower.

Many municipalities have rules in place that require property owners to shovel the sidewalks in front of their homes or businesses within a certain time after the snow stops falling:

Aurora – 24 hours after the end of a storm or 48 hours after a snow emergency is declared

– 24 hours after the end of a storm or 48 hours after a snow emergency is declared Boulder – 24 hours

– 24 hours Broomfield – 24 hours

– 24 hours Denver – 24 hours for homes, but businesses need to start clearing sidewalks immediately after a storm

– 24 hours for homes, but businesses need to start clearing sidewalks immediately after a storm Fort Collins – 24 hours

– 24 hours Lakewood – 24 hours

One important thing to note is that it is against state law to put snow onto the street when shoveling. A violation of this can include a ticket between $10 and $300.

Doing this can cause safety issues and open people up to misdemeanor charges or civil penalties if a hazard is created from the shoveled snow.

Besides avoiding fines from the city you live in, the biggest reason you should shovel your snow is to ensure pedestrian safety.

The Colorado Department of Safety specifically calls out child pedestrian safety as a particularly important reason to remove snow on the sidewalk, so children walking to school do not have to walk in the street.