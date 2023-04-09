DENVER (KDVR) — There will be plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures for Sunday across the Front Range. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the upper 60s with light wind and mostly sunny skies.

We’re in for a warm-up to start the work week with temperatures climbing into the 70s Monday and we might see our first 80-degree day of the season on Tuesday.

If we hit 80 degrees Tuesday, it’ll tie the record and be the first time we’re back in the 80s since September.

If you like the warmer temps make sure you enjoy them, because a change in the warm and dry pattern comes to an end by the weekend with rain back in the forecast.