AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An incoming spring storm will deliver some good moisture along the Front Range, but it could also impact plants and trees just starting to green up.

Horticulturist Colette Haskell works at Nick’s Garden Center and Farm Market in Aurora. She said they check the forecast every day.

“We like spring storms. We just don’t want it to break everything,” Haskell said. “It’s not the freeze that we’re worried about. It’s the weight of the snow.”

Haskell said hearty plants like trees, shrubs and perennials are usually fine in spring snowstorms.

“You don’t need to worry about them unless there’s weight bringing them down,” Haskell said. “You want to shake them off gently and get the weight off.”

Wait to plant tender annuals, vegetables

For tender annuals and vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, Haskell said there’s more of a concern.

“We want to watch out for those if they are out planted,” Haskell said. “If you can pull them in, that’s great, otherwise try to cover them and do your best to protect them.”

For vegetable gardens, Haskell recommends covering them with a frost cloth and bamboo stakes to prevent any smashing from the snow.

“We’re always checking our weather to see what’s going on, but we know we can’t do anything about it, just try to protect what we need to protect and just let the other things harden off,” Haskell said.

Haskell said they recommend waiting until Mother’s Day to start planting tender plants and vegetables.