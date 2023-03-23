Pikes Peak in Colorado Rocky Mountains is covered in snow and reflects the pink colored clouds at sunset. Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will continue in the Colorado mountains through tonight. A few rain and snow showers will drift across Denver weather through the late evening hours.

The mountains will get several inches of accumulation. The metro area could see some patchy, light, grassy accumulation as forecast by Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Snowfall forecast through Friday night from Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast

Weather tonight: Showers then clearing and cold

The rain and snow showers will come to an end around midnight across the Denver metro area. Snow will also end in the mountains. As the skies start to clear, overnight temperatures will quickly fall below freezing across most of Colorado.

The coldest readings will be in the high country, with single digits and teens possible. Denver temperatures will reach into the upper 20s.

Overnight lows from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: Late day showers return

Your Friday will start off chilly, with plenty of sunshine in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Snow will return to the Colorado mountains during the afternoon. Clouds will build by late afternoon across the Front Range.

Another round of rain and snow showers will pass over metro Denver during the evening hours.

Forecast highs across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Cooler weekend with rain and snow

Temperatures will be cooler over the weekend with 40s expected in metro Denver both days.

There will also be scattered showers. The first wave will be rain showers late on Friday mixing with snow showers early on Saturday. Another wave of rain showers will arrive late on Sunday and will mix with snow into early on Monday before ending.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

It is possible that showers over the weekend could produce light accumulation in some areas along the Front Range. Totals look to be light as well. Roads should remain wet.

The metro area will dry out and start another slow warm up through the middle of next week.