DENVER (KDVR) — There will be snow showers across the Front Range for Denver’s weather on Wednesday evening.

Accumulation looks light, with most of the Front Range seeing less than an inch. A few spots could measure slightly more if they get under a more robust snow band. The mountains will continue to see snow, with several more inches possible.

Light snowfall accumulation possible for metro Denver Deeper snowfall expected in southern Colorado

Weather tonight: Cloudy, cold

The light snow should end from west to east after 10 p.m. Once the snow showers end, the skies will remain mostly cloudy during the overnight hours. The wind will be light from a northerly direction.

Temperatures will be cold across the state with readings below freezing. Some of the coldest spots will again be in mountain valley locations and across northwest Colorado.

Pinpoint Weather team forecast lows by Thursday morning for Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine, but chilly

After a few morning clouds, it will turn sunny in metro Denver and along the Front Range. The wind should be light — less than 10mph — in most places. It’ll be a pleasant day with only a few snow showers possible across some mountain locations.

Highs will be chilly in Denver with readings in the upper 30s to low 40s. It should reach closer to 50 degrees at this time of year.

Forecast high temperatures for Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Tracking snow chances

There will be another shot of late-day snow on Friday. Right now, possible accumulation looks light, with most of the Denver area seeing less than an inch. There will be several inches again in the Colorado mountains, and out on the Eastern Plains, maybe an inch or a tad more.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from the Pinpoint Weather team

The Pinpoint Weather team is also tracking the next chance of snow arriving late on Tuesday into Wednesday.

At this time, the incoming storm does look colder than the last few. That could lead to better snow production and high totals. The storm is still a week away but will need to be watched closely.