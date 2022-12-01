DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn windy on Friday as Colorado’s next storm system moves in.

Most of the state will have gusty winds with mountain snow showers through the day.

Weather tonight: Wind begins

Wind starts late Thursday night in the mountains and will spread east overnight as the cold front moves across Colorado. Make sure to tie down any loose patio furniture and bring in holiday decor that could blow away.

Mountain snow showers will start late Thursday and become more widespread overnight.

Temperatures in Denver and along the Front Range will cool to the mid-30s by early Friday.

Weather tomorrow: High wind, winter storm warnings

Most of Eastern Colorado is under a high wind warning on Friday with the strongest winds happening from 6 a.m. to noon. The areas above in gold that are in the warning will see gusts up to 70 mph.

The parts of Metro Denver and the northern Front Range that are not included in the warning will still be gusty, with winds up to 45 mph.

Winds will die down after sunset on Friday night.

The mountains will be under a winter storm warning and Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. on Friday. Snow will be heaviest Friday morning and will become lighter by the afternoon before clearing out Friday night.

The mountains will see 5-10 inches of snowfall with wind gusts ranging from 50-75 mph. The wind and blowing snow will reduce visibility and make travel tough.

Looking ahead: Calm weekend

There will be less wind over the weekend with seasonal temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Both Saturday and Sunday will stay dry and sunny.

Another storm system will move in Monday, bringing more wind and mountain snowfall.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s Tuesday through Thursday of next week.