DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will open overnight shelters this weekend as a snowstorm moves into the city.

After what’s expected to be a mild Thanksgiving, a change in the weather arrives on Friday. Snow is expected to fall before sunrise and continue into early Saturday morning.

It will get colder, with highs in the 20s on Friday and even colder temperatures at night.

“Cold weather poses a serious danger to people who are unsheltered, and the city encourages people to come inside,” the Department of Housing Stability said in a release.

Cold weather shelter in Denver

Anyone who needs shelter should visit one of the city’s so-called “front door” shelter access points. These facilities are centrally located and give access to the entire shelter system.

“These locations have longer hours for intake and have transportation available to other facilities. They can also help people navigate which shelter facility is the best option for their individual situation,” according to HOST.

The following “front-door” facilities will expand capacity for the cold weather this weekend:

For individual men: Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St. For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St. For youth ages 15-20: Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Overnight shelters in Denver

Denver will open two overnight shelters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights:

Overnight shelter locations: New Directions (the former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St. Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St.

Dates open: Nov. 24-26

Nov. 24-26 Times open: 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation: Buses from 6:30-9 p.m. each night from Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St.

After 9 p.m., people should be referred directly to the Coliseum.