DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached above average in Denver weather with readings marked in the upper 50s and even 60 degrees in some metro cities.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, those mild temperatures will last for one more day before temperatures dip back into the chilly 30s for a few days.

Forecast highs for Wednesday across metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear and cold again

There will be some thin high clouds drifting from west to east across Colorado during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cold again with the entire state below freezing. Metro Denver will have teens and low 20s with a light southwesterly wind. There will be below-zero readings again in the mountains, especially in the southern valleys and the northwest plateau.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Another quiet and mild day

Wednesday will bring one last round of mild readings to Colorado, especially across the eastern half of the state. Most places should see afternoon highs similar to what was enjoyed on Tuesday. That will bring 50s to most of metro Denver which is about 5-10 degrees above average.

Thursday forecast highs across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Chilly temperatures return with flurries

A storm system passing south of Colorado will return snow showers to the mountains on Thursday. That same system will drag a cold front south across Denver increasing clouds and returning temperatures to the chilly 30s for a few days.

A better chance for mountain snow will be on Friday from the same storm system to the south. Several inches will accumulate and the southern mountains (San Juans) could get up to a foot. A few flurries could drift off the mountains and reach parts of the Front Range, mainly south of the city, with little to no accumulation except at lower elevations.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Colorado turns dry for the weekend with just some passing clouds and temperatures closer to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 40s. Then the area quickly warms back to the mild 50s early next week with dry and, at times, windy conditions.