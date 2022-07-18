DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit its fourth 100-degree day of the year on Monday, breaking the previous record-high temperature of 99 degrees that was set in 2020. Temperatures will stay hot the rest of the week with scattered storms.

Temperatures will hit the upper 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with a marginal risk in place across Southern Colorado.

Wednesday will stay hot with a high temperature of around 94 degrees. There will be another 20% chance of storms. Thursday’s storm chances will fall to 10%, meaning most places will stay dry.

With dry weather returning on Friday, temperatures could hit the 100-degree mark once again. Dry conditions will stay for Saturday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Storm chances will go up Sunday and Monday, helping to cool high temperatures to the low 90s.