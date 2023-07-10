DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is heating up this week, with temperatures expected to rise into the 90s for the next several days.

Temperatures in Denver were below average for the month of June, according to National Weather Service data. The average high temperature for June is about 83 degrees. But last month’s highs averaged around 76 degrees, bringing this year’s first and only 90-degree day so far.

That’s changing this week — temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees Monday-Thursday. The highest temperature is expected on Tuesday, with the Pinpoint Weather team forecasting a high of 94 degrees.

Denver’s normal high temperature for these dates in July is 90 degrees, with record highs reaching 100-102 degrees.

Heat safety tips for people and pets

People are encouraged to be mindful of the heat, as it can cause illness as the body’s core temperature rises. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment issued an extreme heat alert with these reminders:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down. Fans will not protect against heat-related illness during extreme temperatures.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.

Never leave a pet or child alone inside a hot car.

Avoid excess exercise with your pet when it’s hot outside.

Provide adequate shelter and access to fresh water for pets that are left outside during the day.

If you expect to be outside, here are more tips for health and safety:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen.

Pace your activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

People are encouraged to check on their friends and neighbors and are reminded never to leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle. Pet owners are also reminded that animal paws can burn on hot surfaces.

“If you can’t hold your bare hand on pavement for 10 seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog to walk on,” according to the DDPHE.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s on Friday and through the weekend.