DENVER (KDVR) — A weak cold front means a quick cooldown. clouds, and wind for the Denver weather forecast over the weekend.

Weather Today: Weak cold front

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a weak cold front that will slide in from the north across metro Denver today. There will be increasing clouds and it will turn breezy with northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will be more seasonal in the mid 60s.

There could be a few sprinkles or a light rain shower late near the Wyoming and Nebraska border. And, there could also be some light rain/snow showers across the higher peaks of the northern mountains.

Weather Tomorrow: Coolest day of the week

The day will start off with low clouds clearing to sunshine in the afternoon. The wind looks to be light with speeds below 10 mph in most places. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s which is below normal for this time of year.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the chilly upper 30s. So, there could be some patchy frost. However, temperatures are not expected to reach freezing.

Looking ahead: Dry and warm weather returns

Next week is looking dry again with mainly sunny skies each afternoon. High temperatures will return to the upper 60s early in the week. Temperatures will warm even more and reach the low 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

There is the possibility of a storm coming across Colorado next Sunday with a return chance for snow in the mountains and rain on the plains.