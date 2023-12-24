DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, with the snowy and cold conditions creating potentially slick and dangerous travel conditions.

These conditions not only caused problems for people driving to their destinations ahead of Christmas Day but also caused delays and cancellations for people at Denver International Airport.

Conditions at Denver International Airport

As of 8:30 p.m., there were 414 delays for flights coming into or departing from DIA, as well as 37 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

A majority of the delays and cancellations were for Southwest Airlines flights, with 29 of the canceled flights and 205 of the delays coming from the airline.

Road conditions

According to Pinpoint Meteorologist Greg Perez, travel conditions for areas along the foothills and into the high country will be especially impacted.

As of 11:42 a.m., there were no road closures reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation due to the weather.

However, northbound U.S. Highway 36 was closed due to a shots fired incident.

There were several closures of highways, including on both east and westbound Interstate 70, due to crashes at various points in the morning.

People can check road conditions before heading out by using CDOT’s tool COtrip.

The Castle Rock Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office both initiated an accident alert for the conditions. This meant the agencies would only respond to certain crashes.