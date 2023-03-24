DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered rain and snow showers will be passing across the Front Range and in Denver weather through the evening hours.

The Colorado mountains will have heavy bands of snow that could impact travel late tonight into early Saturday. It’ll be a breezy and chilly weekend as forecast by Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Snowfall accumulation through Saturday night from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Snow showers overnight

A band of snow will arrive after midnight tonight along the Front Range. That could deliver some light accumulation for metro Denver. There could be some slushy roads, but overall roads should remain wet. It will turn windy as a cold front slides from north to south across eastern Colorado.

Forecast low temperatures by Saturday monrning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: A windy and chilly day

Snow showers will continue in the Colorado mountains and on the far east and northeastern plains until late evening. In metro Denver and along the Front Range, snow will move east early in the morning. We will get some sunshine by the afternoon. However, it will be a breezy and chilly day with readings in the 30s and 40s.

Forecast afternoon high temperatures across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More spring showers

Another chance of spring showers develops on Sunday afternoon. By the evening hours, those rain showers will turn to snow showers again. And, there is the possibility that light accumulation of around an inch could blanket the ground along the Front Range. At this point, there should be little impact on the roads for the Monday morning drive.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast from Pinpoint Weather

We will return to several dry days early next week along with a slow warming trend that will have metro Denver back in the 60s by the middle of the week. A few isolated rain showers by late in the week will cool temperatures back into the upper 40s.