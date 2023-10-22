DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday was another very warm day in Denver weather with high temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The average high is in the low 60s. Weather will be warm again on Monday according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast. However, it will not reach the record high of 87 from 1973.

Forecast highs across metro Denver on Monday

Weather tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable

Skies will be clear across much of Colorado overnight. The wind will be light and generally drifting in from the southwest.

There will be cold lows through parts of the Colorado high country. Overnight readings along the Front Range and in metro Denver are expected to be in the comfortable 40s.

Overnight lows by Monday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Warm and dry again

The work week starts with another round of sunny, dry and warm conditions. There western half of the state will post readings in the 60s and 70s. It will be much warmer over the eastern plains including metro Denver with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Afternoon highs on Monday across Colorado

Looking ahead: Cooling off and showers on the way

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday bringing some passing clouds to Denver and breezy conditions along with cooler low 70s. However, those 70s are still about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Another cold front arrives on Thursday with more seasonal 60s.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The cooling trend will continue into the weekend ahead with 50s to start and even cooler 40s by Sunday. We will see a return chance for rain showers in the forecast with only a few on Saturday followed by a better chance on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip below freezing starting on Friday morning and staying in the cold 20s each night through the weekend.