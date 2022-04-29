DENVER (KDVR) — The warm, dry April may have you reaching for the sprinkler earlier than usual this year. But beginning Monday, you’ll need to watch when and how much you water if you live in Denver.

The city’s annual watering restrictions remain the same as last year, with Denver home and business owners asked to limit watering to three days a week, and only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.

“Following these watering rules are the right thing to do for our climate and for our resources,” Denver Water spokesperson Jose Salas said.

Salas said 100% of Denver’s water is surface water, meaning it comes from snowpack. Those snowpack levels are below average, with Denver’s two main collection areas ending at 71% and 86% of average, respectively.

Despite those figures, Denver Water is hoping reservoirs can reach 93% of capacity following spring runoff.

“We would always like to have 100% — who doesn’t?” Salas said. “But it’s an ongoing effort between Denver Water and its customers to use this resource wisely.”