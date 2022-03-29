WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — From January through May, Denver Water measures snow at 13 locations across Grand, Park and Summit counties.

On the west side of Berthoud Pass, Denver Water crews trekked into the Arapaho National Forest near Robbers Roost campground to measure the snowpack.

“Where we are sitting right now is a key part of Denver Water’s collection system,” Todd Hartman, with Denver Water, explained. “Denver Water gets 50% of its water supply from the Western slope so we have means to move water from the east side of the Continental Divide to the West side of the divide.”

A snow test team used special hollow tubes to punch into the snow until the end hit the ground. The tube collected a small snow sample which is measured for the depth and weight of the snow.

“Right now, we are a little bit behind of where we would like to be,” Hartman said. “We haven’t had a lot of great storms this fall and winter and early spring.”

The measurement is used to determine the snow water equivalent or how much water is in the snow.

“In the Colorado River basin collection area, we are at 87% of normal, and in the South Platte side of the collection, we are 74% of normal. So we’d like to see a good April and get those numbers up a little bit,” Hartman said.

The department will watch the numbers closely through April, Colorado’s second-snowiest month.

“We have been abnormally dry or in drought situation for quite a long time, so what we keep hoping for is a long-sustained string of good winter and springs and right now we are still waiting for that,” Hartman said.

Denver Water also uses automated snowpack readings to provide a better picture of what to expect once the snow melts.

Currently, Denver Water limits customers to watering lawns three times a week and prohibits watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.