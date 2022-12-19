DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is preparing to open warming shelters with an arctic cold front to bring dangerously low temperatures to the region this week.

Temperatures in Denver will take a nosedive Wednesday evening until midday Friday, putting anyone outdoors at risk for frostbite and hypothermia.

Denver to open warming centers

On Wednesday, the city will open a 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum. The coliseum will be open to “anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the storm.” More information on the coliseum warming center is expected on Tuesday.

On Thursday and Friday, all open Denver recreation centers and libraries will be open during regular operating hours to serve as warming centers. Check Denver’s rec center and library hours and locations here.

Plan ahead: Timing, temperatures

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows Wednesday are forecast to drop to negative 10 degrees, with highs on Thursday at or below zero. Then overnight lows Thursday are forecast to drop to negative 13 degrees.

A wind chill watch has been issued for the Denver metro area, Front Range and Eastern Plains from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday. Wind chills could drop to 50 degrees below zero from Wednesday evening into Friday morning.

Wind chill watches are in effect from Wednesday-Friday.

Watch for signs of frostbite, hypothermia

Extremely cold temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia for people exposed. Denver advises anyone exposed to the cold to look for signs of either condition and seek medical attention immediately.

What are the signs of frostbite? Frostbite causes people to lose feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes. The skin can turn white or grayish-yellow and become firm or waxy. Treat the affected areas with body heat or a soak in warm water. Do not massage or use a heating pad.

What are the signs of hypothermia? Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature that comes with shivering, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Any body temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Warm the center of the body first: chest, neck, head and groin. Keep dry and wrapped in warm blankets, including the head and neck.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. View all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.