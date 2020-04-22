Denver wants to know what you think about how it’s tackling climate change

DENVER (KDVR) — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Denver Climate Action Task Force is looking for feedback on its draft climate action plan, through April 30.

The Task Force, created by Mayor Michael Hancock and City Council, says cities generate more than 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions, either making Denver part of the global problem, or part of the solution.

The organization wants as much feedback as possible from people who live, work, and play in the city. It says robust participation in the online forum is the best way to tailor the action plan to suit everyone.

Participants have already given feedback on the Task Force’s recommendations including:

Creating car-free or car-lite streets

Giving vouchers for electric vehicle or electric bike purchases

Requiring all-electric new buildings and homes through code enforcement

Helping low-income and affordable housing to enhance energy efficiency

Developing jobs programs and workforce training to expand energy efficiency

The online forum is accessible to anyone using a computer or smartphone. It also works with screen readers and is available in several languages. The forum is open through April 30.