DENVER (KDVR) – A well-known Denver musician and his family will be spending Christmas in a hotel after a suspected electrical fire at their home on Monday.

Eric Trujillo, who owns Mi Vida Strings in Westminster, said firefighters believe faulty wiring sparked the fire. Nobody was home at the time, and they were able to rescue all of their pets, but he said practically everything inside was destroyed.

“Nobody’s ever ready to get a phone call like that, that your house is on fire,” Trujillo said. “In essence, we’ve lost everything.”

The Trujillo family has been involved in Denver’s music scene for decades. Eric, a talented jazz musician, used to play at clubs like Dazzle in Denver.

“It’s just tragic and gut-wrenching, and to happen a few days before Christmas is even worse,” Kelley Dawkins, Dazzle’s Marketing Director said

Just days after the fire, a fundraiser created by Dawkins has raised nearly $20,000 to help the family.

Dawkins said the Trujillos have always been there to lend a helping land, and now it’s time for the community to return the favor.

“I think they support people verbally, and through their actions, and so everybody is showing up for them in those ways also because their generosity doesn’t come with strings,” says Dawkins.

Eric Trujillo said they’re tremendously grateful for the support as they begin the process of trying to move forward.

“It’s a humble home, but it’s ours, and it’s important to us,” he said. “So, we’re so grateful for the community. It’s hard being without our home, and losing our home, but it’s just stuff. What’s important is your kids, your family, your relationships, the people that you love, because they’re the ones that come back when things are hard for you.”