DENVER (KDVR) — More than 900 people attended a vigil held in Denver on Monday for the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. The attendees were both LGBTQ+ and straight, with many traveling from out of town.

“I’m here tonight because what happened is disgusting,” said Chelsea, who stood outside the gathering holding a rainbow-colored umbrella.

The line to enter Tracks nightclub wrapped around the corner of Walnut and 36th. The ReelWorks event venue accommodated the crowd as well.

Extreme security was present and patdowns were conducted at the front door.

The names of the five victims were read during the presentation as the crowd stood in silence.

“A terrible tragedy, and it could happen at any of our favorite places to go and it’s just sad that there’s all this rhetoric and persecution against our community, we are people too. We’re just normal people trying to get by,” said Eric, who added that a message of love should overcome hate and intolerance.

Tanner Edwards put together a vigil at Tracks nightclub after the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in 2016 that left 49 people dead and 53 injured.

“It’s really sad to be coming back again just a few years later,” Edwards said.

Rich Guggenheim of the Q Foundation Colorado told FOX31, he wants to help victims’ families and spread a message of peace and hope.

“This isn’t one person committing an act of violence, this is a whole community coming together to show support and that’s far more powerful,” he said.