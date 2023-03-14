DENVER (KDVR) — No matter what type of food you’re in the mood for, the Mile High City is packed with a variety of popular cuisines.

Yelp recently released its 2023 top 100 restaurants list for the United States. Not surprisingly, a Denver restaurant made the list.

What Denver restaurant made the cut?

Coming in at number 73 on the list is Wellness Sushi, which is located at 2504 East Colfax Avenue. The restaurant is the only Colorado restaurant that made Yelp’s top 100 list.

“We are thrilled to announce that Wellness Sushi has made Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Places to eat in the U.S in 2023! We are the sole business representing Denver (and the entire state of Colorado) this year, and we couldn’t be more proud!” Wellness Sushi shared on its website.

Wellness Sushi has 4.5 stars for 69 reviews on Yelp and 4.8 stars for 261 reviews on Google.

“Vegan sushi may raise a few eyebrows, but Chef Steven Lee and his wife Phoebe, the proprietors of Wellness Sushi, attempt to replicate the real thing. Fans say they’re succeeding, with items such as the signature krab salad, which uses young jackfruit and tofu to replace the surimi/blue crab mix typically found in many sushi rolls. Or the Ohnagi Roll with grilled eggplant and secret sauce, instead of unagi (freshwater eel),” Yelp explained in the list.

What restaurants made the top 10?

Here is a look at the restaurants that made the top 10, according to Yelp:

Wellness Sushi is open from Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.