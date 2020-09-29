Denver uses Coyote cutouts to curb Canada Geese population

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is using cardboard cutouts of coyotes to keep the Canada Geese population manageable.

The program targets 6 city parks, ranging from City Park to Sloan’s Lake.

Monday was the second day the cardboard and wooden coyotes were handed out to volunteers.

Volunteers are responsible for placing the coyotes at the park closest to them. They are also responsible for moving the coyotes to different parts of the park every few days.

Volunteers like Rebecca Jackson, hope the coyotes cutouts are the less-lethal answer to culling.

“This is a great way to naturally deter them without having to take lethal methods.” shared Jackson.

The Coyote Hazing Program will run September-thru the Spring.